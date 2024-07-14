|LUNEDÌ 15 LUGLIO – ore 21.15
Zona Archi Romani – Acqui Terme
Corpo Bandistico Acquese & Corpo Bandistico Città di Mede
IN CONCERTO
PROGRAMMA
New York New York – John Kander
Mexican Trumpets – Randy Beck
Don’t stop me now – Freddie Mercury
883 in concert – Arrangiamento Franco Arrigoni Michael Jakson Hit mix – Arrangiamento Johnnie Vinson Lady Gaga Dance mix – Arrangiamento Ted Ricketts Can’t take my eyes off of you – Bob Crewe
Party rock anthem – Skyler Gordy
La voce del silenzio – Paolo Limiti
Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars Dirigono i maestri
Luca Correzzola – Ivan Greguoldo – Alessandro Bardella
PRESENTATRICE e voce solista Arianna Busato
ore 22:00
SPETTACOLO PIROTECNICO