LUNEDÌ 15 LUGLIO – ore 21.15

Zona Archi Romani – Acqui Terme



Corpo Bandistico Acquese & Corpo Bandistico Città di Mede

IN CONCERTO



PROGRAMMA

New York New York – John Kander

Mexican Trumpets – Randy Beck

Don’t stop me now – Freddie Mercury

883 in concert – Arrangiamento Franco Arrigoni Michael Jakson Hit mix – Arrangiamento Johnnie Vinson Lady Gaga Dance mix – Arrangiamento Ted Ricketts Can’t take my eyes off of you – Bob Crewe

Party rock anthem – Skyler Gordy

La voce del silenzio – Paolo Limiti

Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars Dirigono i maestri

Luca Correzzola – Ivan Greguoldo – Alessandro Bardella

PRESENTATRICE e voce solista Arianna Busato



ore 22:00

SPETTACOLO PIROTECNICO